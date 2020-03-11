Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Pushes Back Against Body Shaming With Powerful Speech

Eilish, a five-time Grammy winner, previously said that she wears baggy clothes to avoid being sexualized.

Billie Eilish protested against body shaming at a recent concert, with a demonstration that included a hard-hitting speech and her removing her oversize T-shirt, according to NBC News.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," Eilish said during a concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami Monday. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."

Eilish, a five-time Grammy winner, is known for a style defined by baggy clothes. She has explained in the past that she eschews form-fitting fashion in an attempt to avoid being sexualized and to not give anyone the opportunity to otherwise judge what her body looks like.

However, in her speech on body-shaming, Eilish acknowledged that no matter what she wears she is subject to others' judgement.

