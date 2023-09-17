Billy Miller, ‘The Young & the Restless' and ‘General Hospital' star, dead at 43

Originally appeared on E! Online

The soap world has lost a veteran star.

Billy Miller, best known for his role on daytime TV dramas such as "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital," has died. He was 43.

His manager confirmed the news to multiple outlets Sept. 17 saying that the Emmy-winning actor passed away in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 15, two days before his birthday. Details about his death were not available. Miller's manager said he was struggling with manic depression when he died.

The soap star was born William John Miller II in Tulsa, Okla., and grew up in Texas. After appearing in several TV commercials, he made his official onscreen acting debut in 2006, playing a small role on "CSI: NY." The following year, he began his soap career, playing Richie Novak on "All My Children" until 2008, after which he began his run on "The Young and the Restless," becoming the fourth actor to portray Billy Abbott, the son of John and Jill Abbott. Miller won three Daytime Emmys for his role.

Following his departure from the series in 2014, Miller began starring on "General Hospital," playing Jason Morgan. When Steve Burton returned to the show to reprise that role, a part he had played in past years, Miller's character was changed to that of the character's twin brother Drew Cain. Miller left "General Hospital" in 2019.

In addition to his work on "CSI: NY" and soap operas, the actor also had roles on "Suits," "Ray Donovan," "Justified" and most recently, in 2022, "NCIS."

Miller is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley, Variety reported.

Following news of his death, a tribute to Miller was posted on the official X page (formerly Twitter) for "The Young and the Restless," which read, "The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott. Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones."