‘Black Mirror' Reveals Teaser Trailer and Star-Studded Cast for Season 6

"Black Mirror" is back.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that its hit sci-fi series will be returning with new episodes in June.

The streaming giant debuted a season six teaser trailer for the upcoming "Black Mirror" installments featuring a loaded group of new cast members. Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Mara, Michael Cera and Zazie Beetz are among the big names that will star in the new season.

Check out the teaser trailer below (Warning: Content is NSFW):

The official season six episode count and release date have yet to be announced.

"Black Mirror" debuted in 2011 and has not released any new episodes since season five in 2019. Along with five seasons, the series also released an interactive feature, "Bandersnatch," in 2018 that allowed viewers to create their own adventure.

Now, show creator Charlie Booker says fans are in for the most unpredictable season yet.

"I’ve always felt that 'Black Mirror' should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point?" Booker told Tudum. "It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself."