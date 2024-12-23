Blake Lively alleges Justin Baldoni sent her to weight loss specialist

Originally appeared on E! Online

The drama surrounding "It Ends with Us" is far from finished.

In Blake Lively’s legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, filed with the California Civil Rights Department and obtained by E! News, the actress accused her costar — who also directed the film — of “routinely” weight-shaming her during production of the adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.

In one particular instance described in the documents, Lively alleged that the "Jane the Virgin" star offered to connect her with an expert on probiotics as a “gift” when she caught strep throat. However, upon filling out the privacy forms, the "Gossip Girl" alum — who had welcomed her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth baby, son Olin, a few months before filming the movie — realized the expert was actually a weight loss specialist and in her complained she likened the experience to body shaming.

E! News has reached out to Baldoni’s representatives for comment but has not heard back.

In addition to accusations of sexual harassment during production of the film, Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 40, of creating a hostile work environment on set and later participating in a public smear campaign against her. However, Baldoni has denied any wrongdoing.

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives,” his attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to the New York Times. “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Following the complaint, the "Five Feet Apart" director was dropped as a client by talent agency WME, the New York Times confirmed, citing executive Ari Emanuel.

Following her filing, Lively's "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" costars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel were among those showing their support, releasing a joint social media statement Dec. 22.

“As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years,” they wrote on Instagram, “we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.”

They added, “We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others.”

