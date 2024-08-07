Blake Lively wears the same Versace dress Britney Spears did in 2002 to ‘It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively is a star in her own right, but she channeled one pop star at the premiere of “It Ends With Us.”

The star of the film glowed on the red carpet in a vintage 2002 Versace dress, previously worn by none other than Britney Spears. Lively said she wanted to wear the Versace dress “for so many reasons.”

“Britney has meant so much to me,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” during the Aug. 6 red carpet, adorned with UrbanStems florals, in New York City. “To see a woman who works so hard and again such extraordinary circumstances, and is telling her story and authoring her story, as a Millennial girl, Britney was the ultimate reason you want to sparkle and shine.”

Blake Lively at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Aug. 6, 2024, in New York City. (John Nacion / Variety via Getty Images)

Lively also noted the butterfly design on the dress, comparing it to her character Lily’s story.

“It just felt so appropriate,” she continued, adding, “This dress is, I mean it, should be in the Met.”

According to boutique Tab Vintage, the couture dress is from the autumn/winter 2002 Gianni Versace couture collection and was purchased by Lively for the premiere. They also confirmed it was the same dress previously worn by Spears.

Britney Spears at the Versace Spring 2003 runway show in Milan. (Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lively stars as Lily Bloom in the big screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s popular 2016 book. Inspired by the author’s own parents, “It Ends With Us” follows Lily as she grows up in a home with an abusive father and eventually gets herself into an abusive marriage years later.

Ahead of the film’s release, Lively has taken inspiration from her character’s every day job as the owner of a flower shop for her outfits. Florals have been the signature pattern that has taken over Lively's wardrobe.

On July 31, she wore a bedazzled Dauphinette mini dress from the fall/winter 2024 ready to wear collection. She also had fun with her mushroom purse.

Blake Lively in Dauphinette in the Meatpacking District on July 31, 2024, in New York City. (Gotham / GC Images)

She then stepped out in a hot pink mini dress from New York City-based designer Dauphinette, which she accessorized with a floral matching jacket from Pero.

Blake Lively promotes "It Ends With Us" at a Betty Blooms Pop-Up in Chelsea on Aug. 3, 2024, in New York City. (Gotham / Getty Images)

She continued her floral streak with a mixed pattern ensemble that consisted of bright floral pants and a black and white polka dot top by Christopher John Rogers.

Blake Lively in Christopher John Rogers on Aug. 4, 2024 in New York City. (Gotham / GC Images)

The former “Gossip Girl” opted for another throwback look from Tab Vintage when she wore a Christian Dior blue skirt and blazer suit with daisies from the fall/winter 1997 ready to wear collection.

Blake Lively in vintage Christian Dior on Aug. 5, 2024, in New York City. (Gotham / GC Images)

The floral fun didn't stop there as she made a statement in another Dauphinette ensemble: a black leather jacket with floral designs and, you guessed it, colorful flowers on her top and leather skirt.

Blake Lively in Dauphinette on Aug. 5, 2024 in New York City. (Gotham / GC Images)

Among her more lighter and fresher looks, Lively donned a vintage white halter dress by Vivienne Westwood, which she paired with blush heels that featured petals on the heel.

Blake Lively in vintage Vivienne Westwood on the Upper West Side on July 31, 2024 in New York City. (Gotham / GC Images)

As for Lily's style in the film, fans have had strong opinions about the looks that they saw in paparazzi photos and the trailers. However, Lively told TODAY's Sheinelle Jones that she loves “Lily’s style so much.”

“I think when you see the film, her style makes sense, because she’s a woman of multitudes. It’s storytelling. To me, fashion and costume design is storytelling,” she said in an interview that aired Aug. 6.

Lively also revealed that she borrowed clothes from her closet, as well as friend and model Gigi Hadid and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for the film.

“It’s like a wedding, like, something old, something borrowed, something blue or something new,” the actor said. “A lot of it’s my real-life clothes or my husband’s clothes or my girlfriend Gigi’s clothes.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: