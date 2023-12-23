Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, dead at 41

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nick Carter's family is navigating another tragic loss of a loved one.

The "Backstreet Boys" member's sister Bobbie Jean "B.J." Carter has died at age 41, more than one year after the passing of their brother Aaron Carter, according to multiple reports. The cause of her death was not revealed.

Bobbie Jean Carter, who lived in Florida, was preceded in death by Aaron Carter, who died at age 34 in November 2022 after accidentally drowning in his bathtub and after taking medications such as alprazolam (Xanax), sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose in 2012 at age 25, and dad Bob Carter, who passed away at 64 in 2017.

"I'm deeply sad today," Melanie Martin, mother of Aaron's son Prince Carter, 2, wrote on her Instagram Stories. "RIP."

Bobbie Jean Carter starred with Aaron, Nick, Leslie Carter and most of their other family members on the E! reality show "House of Carters" in 2006. Since then, she has led a private life and kept out of the public eye until this past June, when she was arrested in Florida for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance, police records show.

Citing a police report, People reported that she was accused of stealing $55 worth of stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby and was later allegedly found to be carrying fentanyl. In September, she was cited for failure to appear at a hearing in the case, per police records.

Bobbie Jean Carter leaves behind a daughter, Bella, 8.

In addition to her daughter, her mom and Nick, Bobbie Jean Carter is also survived by sisters Angel Carter Conrad—Aaron Carter's twin—and Virginia Marie Carter, brother Kaden Brent Carter and stepsister Taelyn Dobson.

Funeral plans for Bobbie Jean Carter have not been released.