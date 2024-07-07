Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make rare appearance at British Grand Prix

Originally appeared on E! Online

Let's get you up to speed on Brad Pitt's love life.

The actor and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon appear to be going strong, as the two just made a rare joint appearance at the Formula One British Grand Prix.

At the July 7 event at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, Brad, who plays an F1 driver in the upcoming film "F1," wore a pastel yellow zip-up jacket over a white T-shirt, paired with off-white pants and a pale pink and white houndstooth-patterned bucket hat. Ramon sported a long-sleeve, pastel blue dress and black mid-calf boots.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Pitt, 60, and the jewelry executive, 34, have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they first sparked romance rumors in late 2022.

They have been spotted together in public a few times, including in April, when they were seen taking a stroll with their dogs on a beach in Santa Barbara.

The pair were spotted walking with their dogs in the sand in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The outing came less than two months after Ramon finalized her divorce from "The Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley. The two were married for two years before they split in 2022.

Pitt and ex Angelina Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, almost three years after the actress filed for divorce.

Lewis Hamilton ended up winning the British Grand Prix, marking his ninth such victory. The British F1 driving champion appears with Brad in "F1" and also co-produced the movie with him. Filming wrapped in April and the first teaser trailer for the flick was released July 7.