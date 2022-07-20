Brad Pitt is making his own fashion statement.

For the July 19 Berlin premiere of "Bullet Train," the 58-year-old tried to beat the heat by wearing a linen outfit, complete with a loose brown jacket, a pink button-up shirt, and a pair of motorcycle boots.

However, Brad's brown linen kilt was the talk of the red carpet. And when a reporter for The Associated Press asked the actor why he chose to wear a kilt to the premiere, he simply responded, "The breeze. The breeze."

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts about the "Inglorious Basterds" actor's new look. One person tweeted, "So is Brad Pitt going to try to make kilts happen or…," while another wrote, "I imagine social media will be extremely calm about Brad Pitt wearing a skirt to a film premiere but I will say straight off I love it."

At the Berlin premiere of "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt beats the heat by wearing a kilt. pic.twitter.com/qpK0AFCpsA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 19, 2022

Brad's fashion choice came nearly 20 years after he predicted that skirts would become a new trend for men in the future.

"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer," he told British Vogue while promoting his film "Troy" in 2004. "That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then."

And if you're trying to figure out Brad's style, he told Esquire last year that it's all about being comfortable.

"You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important," he shared. "I think it's as simple as that. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends."