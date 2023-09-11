‘Brady Bunch' house in LA sells for $3.2 million after HGTV renovation

The Los Angeles house that served as an exterior for the "Brady Bunch" TV show is off the market after an extensive interior renovation.

HGTV, which renovated the interior to match that seen in the 1970s show, sold the circa-1959 house to historic house enthusiast Tina Trahan, wife of former HBO chief exec Chris Albrect, for $3.2 million. HGTV listed the home in the southern San Fernando Valley community in May for $5.5 million after buying it for $3.5 million.

In an email message to NBCLA, agent Marcy Roth said her client plans to use the house for charity and fundraising.

"Nobody is going to live in it," Trahan told the Wall Street Journal. "Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork."

Before HGTV bought the home, the residence had remained in the same family for nearly 50 years.

The home's interior was renovated for a HGTV series title "A Very Brady Renovation." The house is now about 5,000 square feet with a second level and five bedrooms.

Most of the "Brady Bunch" interior shots were on a sound stage.

"The Brady Bunch" aired from 1969 to 1974 on ABC. The home also appeared in the 1995 big screen film "The Brady Bunch Movie" and its sequel.