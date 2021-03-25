Britney Spears Officially Requests Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

Britney Spears has taken steps to make Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator.

In a petition dated Monday, and obtained by E! News, Spears' legal team requested that Montgomery serve as permanent conservator of Spears' person and successor. Montgomery, who works as a professionally licensed conservator, stepped in to temporarily replace the star's father, Jamie Spears, in that role in September 2019 due to Jamie's health concerns.

The petition requests that Jamie, who was named co-conservator of Spears' estate and person in 2008, resign as conservator of her person. He will remain co-conservator of her estate.

Spears is also requesting that she retain the right to petition for termination of the conservatorship as a whole.

According to the petition, Montgomery's powers would include restricting and limiting guests other than Spears' lawyer, arranging security and location for such meetings, overseeing caretakers and security guards, prosecuting restraining orders, communicating with medical personnel about the star's health and having access to medical records.

A hearing is set for April 27.

In August 2020, the 39-year-old singer's legal team requested that Montgomery remain as conservator of her person and that the Bessemer Trust Company take over as conservator of her estate. In November, the judge ruled that Jamie would remain as co-conservator of the estate, but that he would be joined by Bessemer Trust Company.

A new hearing on Britney Spears' conservatorship took place this week in Los Angeles. The "Slumber Party" singer has been under the conservatorship since 2008, and as such has not had control over her business, legal affairs, and finances for 12 years.

Earlier this month, Jamie's lawyer released a statement to People that read in part, "Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it. Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been--conservatorship or not."

Spears' conservatorship has been the subject of increased public scrutiny and concern following last month's release of the FX documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which spotlighted the ongoing debate over the situation.

