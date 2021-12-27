Britney Spears Reveals the Reason She's Not Ready to Return to Music

It appears that Britney Spears' song "Me Against the Music" has hit close to home.

After reports surfaced that the 40-year-old pop star was ready to make her comeback, she took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to set the record straight. The Grammy winner, whose 13-year conservatorship officially came to an end last month, candidly discussed why she's been hesitant to release new music.

According to Spears, she had hoped to "perform new songs and remixes of my old songs" but was allegedly unable to do so while she was under the conservatorship.

Despite being in charge of her own destiny now, the "Toxic" singer admitted that she's not ready to return to the music industry just yet.

"I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore... that's just the surface issues," her message read in part. "People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally ... and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business !!!!"

She continued, "Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying 'F— You' in a sense."

In October, Spears echoed similar sentiments about being reluctant to return to the music industry, writing on Instagram that she was "staying clear of the business," adding, "Which is all I've ever known my whole life ... which is why this is so very confusing for me."

Spears' father, Jamie Spears — who was the conservator of her estate — has publicly defended his actions. His lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, previously issued a statement to E! News that read in part, "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court," adding that had "devoted his life to helping Britney."

Although Britney isn't rushing to put out new songs, that doesn't mean she's not manifesting future projects. In fact, the "Circus" singer revealed that she plans on getting out of her comfort zone — with some limits, of course.

"My goal for this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much," she shared. "I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it!!!!!"

Shortly after posting her candid message, Spears shared a two-minute video that captured her heartwarming hangout with her two sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline. The star's fiancé, Sam Asghari, also joined in on the fun.

"Adventures with the kids are so much fun," Spears captioned her post.

While Spears has been open about her journey on social media, she has typically shied away from posting about her sons.

To celebrate her kids' birthdays in September, she told her Instagram followers why their personal lives are kept private.

"Unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things," she shared. "I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."

She added, "There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they're reading this ... which I'm pretty sure they're not ... I love you two little devils so much."