Bruce Williamson

Bruce Williamson, Former Singer for The Temptations, Dies at 49

The soul crooner reportedly joined the band in 2007, replacing the departing tenor G.C. Cameron, and left in 2015

In this file photo, (L-R) Bruce Williamson, Otis Williams, Terry Weeks and Ron Tyson of the Temptations perform on stage at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
Marc Broussely/Redferns

Bruce Williamson, a former lead singer for the R&B group The Temptations, has died, according to a Facebook post from his son. He was 49.

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now," Williamson's son wrote in a post Monday morning. "I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are."

Williamson reportedly joined the band in 2007, replacing the departing tenor G.C. Cameron, and left in 2015, NBC News reports.

The lineup of The Temptations has changed frequently since the original group formed nearly 60 years ago. The act remains best known for its string of 1960s hits, including "My Girl" (1964) and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" (1966).

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Bruce Williamson
