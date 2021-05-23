BTS Debuts ‘Butter' Performance at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

BTS gave an unforgettable performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The group showed off their trademark dance moves and flawless vocals with "Butter" during the ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Nick Jonas. This was a huge night for BTS, who won four awards, including Top Selling Song for "Dynamite."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Butter" is the widely popular group's latest single, released on May 21. Sunday's highly anticipated BTS performance featured members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Among the event's other highlights include Pink receiving the Icon Award, Trae tha Truth being honored with the Change Maker Award and Drake landing the Artist of the Decade Award.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, songwriter David Stewart spoke exclusively to E! News about the experience of co-writing BTS' first entirely English-language single, "Dynamite."

"Because they're such an animated fun, almost like happy-go-lucky group, they brought this animation to it," David told E! News. "That's what the song needed, because all the lyrics were fun. You know, sing song, ping pong, King Kong. You can't take yourself too seriously to sing those lyrics."

Your Guide to K-Pop From BTS and Beyond

In a June cover story for Rolling Stone, the members discussed the situation surrounding men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 typically being required to serve in the military for roughly two years. Jin turned 28 in December, but the government passed a law permitting him to wait until he's 30 to serve.

"I think the country sort of told me, 'You're doing this well, and we will give you a little bit more time,'" Jin explained to the publication. He pointed out that military service "is an important duty for our country. So I feel that I will try to work as hard as I can and do the most I can until I am called."

Click here for our full coverage of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.