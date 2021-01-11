Chadwick Boseman's Wife Says She's ‘So Proud' of Him in Moving Gotham Awards Speech

Chadwick Boseman's widow expressed her pride in him during a heartfelt speech at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

The virtual ceremony took place in New York City on Monday and honored Boseman with the Actor Tribute, while his "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" co-star Viola Davis received the Actress Tribute. He was also nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Ma Rainey," but that prize went to "Sound of Metal's" Riz Ahmed, who lauded Boseman's performance in his acceptance speech.

In accepting the Actor Tribute on his behalf, Taylor Simone Ledward praised her late husband for seeking honesty in every facet of his life. Boseman passed away at the age of 43 in August following a battle with colon cancer.

"As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth," she said. "He is the most honest person I've ever met. Because he didn't just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it – in himself, in those around him and in the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so, it became how he lived his life, day in, day out. Imperfect, but determined."

Boseman died after a four-year battle with cancer.

She explained that this philosophy allowed the "Black Panther" star to "give himself over fully to every moment, to be totally present in his own life and the lives of the people he became."

Ledward pointed out that Boseman's power as an actor came in part from his sense that he was a "vessel to be poured into," which allowed others to find a voice through him. He was known for his stirring performances as real-life heroes in such films as the Jackie Robinson biopic "42," the James Brown story "Get on Up" and the Thurgood Marshall docudrama "Marshall."

"He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all," she said. "He realized when one is able to recognize that their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up. That's what he was doing when he was acting. Not merely telling a story or reading lines off a page, but modeling for us a path of true fulfillment. May we not let his conviction be in vain. May our spirits be fertile soil for gods wisdom to fall upon."

She concluded by thanking god for "giving Chad these gifts, and instilling the strength to bear its weight." She then added, "Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us."