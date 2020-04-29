holly marie combs

‘Charmed’ Star Holly Marie Combs Slams Trump After Grandfather Dies From Coronavirus

Following her tweet some Trump supporters criticized the actress on social media

"Charmed" actress Holly Marie Combs slammed Donald Trump following the death of her 90-year-old grandfather this week from coronavirus.

"He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu, Combs wrote. "He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered."

Combs shared her post as a reply to an April 25 tweet by Trump where the President wrote, “I never said the pandemic was a Hoax!”

While many offered condolences for her loss, at least a few slammed the actress for condemning Trump and belittled the death of her grandfather.

This article tagged under:

holly marie combscoronavirusTrump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us