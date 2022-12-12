Pop singer Cher has announced the death of her mom, fellow singer-songwriter Georgia Holt. Holt was 96.

On Saturday, the "Goddess of Pop" shared the sad news, stating, "Mom is gone."

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

Although no cause of death has been revealed yet, Holt received public well-wishes from many of Cher's fans after it was announced in September that Holt was hospitalized with pneumonia.

"Our Dr. Looked at Her & Said You're Going to the Hospital," Cher tweeted of her mother's illness at the time. "So She Went. C'mon 96 With Pneumonia. She's a Champ."

Holt, although best known for giving birth to the "Believe" singer, had a singing and acting career of her own. Holt made appearances in shows like "I Love Lucy" and "The Lucy Show." She also made TV appearances alongside her daughter for their joint 2013 film, "Dear Mom, Love Cher."

Holt's death was met with many well-wishers on social media, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who tweeted, "So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the (love) in the world."

So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the 💚 in the world. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 11, 2022

"Watch What Happens Live!" host Andy Cohen had a heartfelt response for Cher as well, replying to her mother's death with a number of heart emojis.