Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for COVID-19 Prior to ‘Dancing With the Stars' Taping

Cheryl Burke broke down in tears as she told fans she has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the 37-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" pro, who is paired with Cody Rigsby for the recently launched season 30, got emotional in footage posted to Instagram of herself just after she got the positive diagnosis.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I have really bad news," Burke said. "I've been feeling progressively worse. The PCR test came back, and it came back positive. And I just feel so bad for Cody — I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s---, to be quite honest, and it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show is tomorrow."

Burke, who explained she is fully vaccinated, said she just hopes she "didn't spread it" and added, "I can't believe this happened." She had also posted footage of herself driving to the hospital to get the test.

Among those sharing support in the comments section was fellow pro Alan Bersten, who wrote, "Praying for you." Also offering well-wishes was Peta Murgatroyd, who posted, "Oh Cheryl I'm so sorry!!!!"

Dancing With the Stars Celebrity Weight Loss

Additionally, Sharna Burgess commented, "Oh babe I am so so sorry and devastated for you. I can't believe it [heartbroken emoji] I'm thinking of you and praying for you."

ABC has not yet announced how this will affect the episode, nor has there been any update on Rigsby's current health status.

During the season premiere that aired Monday, Sept. 20, Burke and the 34-year-old Peloton instructor scored a 24 for their salsa, putting them behind current leader JoJo Siwa's tally of 29.