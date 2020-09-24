Chris Rock

Chris Rock Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live' Season Premiere

The show will return to live broadcasts with its 46th season premiere

Chris Rock of 'Fargo' speaks during the FX segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chris Rock is slated to host the Oct. 3 season premiere of "Saturday Night Live," featuring musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, the sketch series announced in a tweet Thursday.

The comedian and "SNL" alumnus previously emceed in 1996 and 2014, and he has made various cameo appearances on the show over the years. He was part of the lineup from 1990 to 1993.

"SNL" was forced to halt production in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S. The show closed out its previous season with three remotely-produced episodes.

The show will return to live broadcasts with the 46th season premiere, although it was not immediately clear if there will be a live audience inside Studio 8H at NBC's Rockefeller Plaza headquarters.

