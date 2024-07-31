Chrissy Teigen shares her son's Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Eagle-eyed followers noticed something unusual on a photo that Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram: her 6-year-old son Miles had his arms raised to hold a Simone Biles poster over his head ... with his Type 1 diabetes monitor clearly exposed.

The mom and wife of John Legend responded to online comments, writing, “I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already.”

She went on to describe her son’s diagnosis.

“A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water,” she wrote. “But the doctors knew something else was off with his blood tests. I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with Type 1 — going to the hospital for something completely different.”

She went on to say that they had just given Miles his first shot the night before and read him a book about a 4-year-old with diabetes, titled, “Year One With Type One.”

She included an image from the book in her post. In it, a father is telling his child, "Son, it's so brave how you handle the pain. You take all these shots and you hardly complain. The two of us wish there was more we could do. We'd take 50 shots each to spare your next two."

In 2020, Teigen had various pregnancy complications caused by a partial placenta abruption. After uncontrolled bleeding and bed rest for a month, she eventually had to deliver at 20 weeks and lost their son, Jack.

After they lost Jack, the couple added two more babies to their family: Esti and Wren joined older siblings Miles and Luna.

Acknowledging that her son’s health could be “so much worse,” Teigen wrote that the family is “so blessed to have so much help, and a wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialist.”

