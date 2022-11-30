Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dies at 79

Christine McVie, the celebrated singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79, the band said Wednesday.

"There are no words to express our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band's statement said. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

