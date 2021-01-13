chuck norris

Chuck Norris Was Not at US Capitol Riot, Viral Photo Was ‘Look-Alike,' Rep Says

A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online

In this Aug. 15, 2012, file photo, actor Chuck Norris arrives at Lionsgate Films' "The Expendables 2" premiere in Hollywood, California.
Chuck Norris' manager says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. “This is not Chuck Norris," Norris manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family,” Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but “Chuck is much more handsome.”

“Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.

