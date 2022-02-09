Green Day

Tips Help Deputies Find Stolen Classic Chevy Nova Owned by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong issued his own call for help, tweeting about the theft of the 1962 Chevrolet Nova over the weekend.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
Getty Images

A 1962 Chevy Nova belonging to Green Day singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong that was stolen last week in Costa Mesa has been recovered.

Police said the car was found, abandoned in the El Modena area near Orange Tuesday night, but some stolen guitars and an amplifier belonging to the Green Day frontman remain missing.

Deputies found the car after received to tips received by the Costa Mesa Police Department.

"No arrests have been made in this incident and no other items that were stolen have been recovered,'' police announced on Twitter. ``We thank the public for reporting sightings which assisted in the recovery of the vehicle. We also thank the Orange County Sheriff's Department for locating the vehicle.''

In a tweet Monday, Costa Mesa police said the 1962 Nova was stolen, along with guitars and an amplifier, between Friday and Saturday morning from a business in the 1100 block of Victoria Street in the Orange County community.

Armstrong issued his own call for help, tweeting about the theft over the weekend.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for
over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa
police," Armstrong tweeted with photos of the car.

Entertainment News

Movies and Entertainment 2 hours ago

Stumped on Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Movies? Here's Your Guided Tour

Brit Awards 2 hours ago

Adele Wins 3 Awards at the 2022 Brit Awards, Including Artist of the Year

Chevy introduced the Nova in 1962 as a trim level for its new Chevy II compact car, an answer to Ford's Falcon, that was offered in several different body styles. The early car was relatively minimalist in design compared to late 1960s models, which received a significant refresh and fastback styling.

This article tagged under:

Green DayCosta Mesa
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us