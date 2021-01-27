Cloris Leachman, Oscar and Emmy Winner, Dies at 94

Cloris Leachman, who won a best-supporting actress Oscar for "The Last Picture Show" and multiple Emmys, has died. She was 94.

Leachman, known for playing Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and her own spinoff, died Wednesday of natural causes in Encinitas, California, according to a representative.

"It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time," said her manager, Juliet Green. "There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

A native of Iowa who grew up outside Des Moines in an isolated home without running water, she began piano lessons as a child. Since the family couldn't afford a piano, she practiced on a cardboard drawing of piano keys.

She briefly studied theater at Northwestern University and competed in the Miss America pageant in 1946. She landed in New York soon thereafter, won roles in the theater and in the emerging world of live TV drama, as well as film.

In addition to her work in "The Last Picture Show," she is remembered as the frightening Frau Blucher in "Young Frankenstein."