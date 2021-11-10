CMA Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Chris Stapleton cleaned up at the 2021 CMA Awards, but he wasn't the only big winner.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10, the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to celebrate a year filled with memorable hits from beloved performers. Superstar Luke Bryan, known to TV audiences as a judge on "American Idol," hosted the event for the first time.
Heading into the night, Chris and Eric Church led the way as the most-nominated artists with five noms apiece, with both in the running for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett picked up four nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
Stapleton prevailed for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Wednesday night marked his fifth win in the vocalist category and third win in the album category.
"I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, everybody that listens to music — country music fans," he said while accepting Album of the Year for "Starting Over."
"It's always an honor to receive the album award. We work really hard to make albums — we believe in albums, and we like what that is."
One of the night's most memorable moments was Carly Pearce's emotional reaction to winning Female Vocalist of the Year. During her acceptance speech, she fought back tears while saying that country music "saved" her and added, "I've had just a crazy year, and I want you to know that this means everything to me."
Entertainer of the Year, which was the final award, was Stapleton's only loss, as the coveted prize went to Luke Combs. "I don't deserve to win it, but I'm sure as hell glad that I did," Combs humbly said from the podium.
As to be expected, the 2021 CMA Awards ceremony included a stacked lineup of talented performers. Among those showcasing their pipes were Combs, Eric and Chris Church, Barrett, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.
Keep scrolling to see the complete list of winners. The 2021 CMA Awards aired Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
WINNER: Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
WINNER: Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Album of the Year
29, Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Heart, Eric Church
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett
"Hell Of A View," Eric Church
"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde
WINNER: "Starting Over," Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
"Forever After All," Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
"Hell Of A View," Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
"One Night Standards," Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
WINNER: "Starting Over," Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King, Miranda Lambert
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
WINNER: "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney
Music Video of the Year
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris
"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown
"Gone," Dierks Bentley
"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne
WINNER: "half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney
Musician of the Year
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Aaron Sterling
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells