In a newly released trailer, viewers can get a sneak peak of what is set up to be one of the wildest movies of 2023: "Cocaine Bear."

Yes, it is a movie about a bear who eats a ton of cocaine, and then goes berserk.

Believe it or not, the film is actually based on a true story. In 1985, Georgia authorities found a bear who they believed overdosed after eating millions of dollars worth of cocaine that had fallen from a plane.

Although it is unclear what the bear in real life did while on cocaine, the movie adaptation certainly had enough material to run with.

The trailer for the dark comedy thriller shows bear high on cocaine doing dance moves on the ground, attacking humans and even jumping onto a moving ambulance.

The film is also notable as it stars "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams" actor Ray Liotta, who died this past year in his sleep.

The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks, and also stars Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and O'Shea Jackson Jr. It is being distributed by Universal Pictures.

"Cocaine Bear" will be released in theaters on February 24, 2023.