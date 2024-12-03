Colin Jost was stumped by this question about wife Scarlett Johansson — asked by Scarlett herself

Colin Jost found himself in some serious jeopardy when it came to his knowledge of wife Scarlett Johansson.

Jost, who hosts the new show “Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” played a special round of the game with Savannah Guthrie when he appeared on TODAY on Dec. 3, but things went south when he botched an answer about his wife.

Jost, who married Johansson in 2020, got off to a good start when Savannah posed a question about the “Black Widow” star.

“This Oscar-winning actress with absurdly glowy skin recently celebrated her 40th birthday and is married to you,” Savannah read (although it should be noted Johansson has not won an Academy Award).

The "Saturday Night Live" star pretended to be stumped and joked (nothing new when it comes to his wife) that he knew the answer while having trouble coming up with it.

“Can I phone a friend?” he quipped, alluding to “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” before correctly saying Johansson.

After the next question, which poked fun at his beloved New York Mets — “This MLB team hasn’t won a World Series in nearly one Scarlett Johansson lifetime” — Savannah introduced the last clue, a Daily Double.

Johansson then appeared in a video to read it.

“This is the origin country of my last name,” she said.

“How much did you plan to set me up on this?” a bewildered Jost joked before guessing Denmark.

“I had to get that,” he said, thinking he got it right.

Savannah then shared that Johansson said she knew he’d get it wrong, while revealing the correct answer is Sweden, prompting Jost to point out they came over from that country, without clarifying who "they" are.

“That is a crazy, I can’t say the word, loophole,” Jost said. “That’s not fair.”

He wouldn’t go down without a fight, either.

“In 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' we had judges and they could sometimes overturn things that were absurd, like that,” he said.

You can see Jost host “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” when the show premieres Dec. 4 on Prime Video with three episodes. A trio of new episodes will then drop each week after that, as teams compete in a tournament format to win a $300,000 grand prize.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: