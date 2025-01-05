LIVE: Complete list of winners at 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes are underway, with some of Hollywood's biggest prizes up for grabs.

Some of the night's major nominees include Timothée Chalamet, who is up for a best actor nod and has two movies ("Dune: Part Two" and "A Complete Unknown") up for Best Picture in the drama category as well. Other films nominated for several awards Sunday night include "Wicked" and the Jesse Eisenberg directed film "A Real Pain."

On the TV side of things, major nominees include "Shogun," "The Bear" and "Baby Reindeer."

Even host Nikki Glaser is up for an award for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance—Television for her special, "Someday You'll Die."

Here's a complete list of winners and nominees for this year's Golden Globes:

Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television

Ted Danson

Cecille B. DeMille Award

Viola Davis

Best Motion Picture—Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress—Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best Supporting Actress—Motion Picture

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

WINNER: Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Miniseries or Motion Picture—Television

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective

Best Television Series—Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Supporting Actor—Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture—Television

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Supporting Actor—Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, Anora

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

WINNER: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture—Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in The Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in The Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Motion Picture—Animated

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song—Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress," Challengers

WINNER: “El Mal,“ Emilia Pérez

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man

"Kiss the Sky," The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement—Motion Picture

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

WINNER: Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance—Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

WINNER: Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Best Director—Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

WINNER: Conclave

Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language

All We Imagine as Light, India

WINNER: Emilia Pérez, France

The Girl With the Needle, Denmark

I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Vermiglio, Italy

Best Score—Motion Picture

Conclave

Brutalist

The Wild Robot

Emilia Perez

Challengers

Dune: Part Two