Country Singer Jake Flint Dies in His Sleep at 37, Just Hours After Wedding

Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint.

The Oklahoma native — known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait" — died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.

"He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.," Doyal told E! News in a Nov. 30 statement. "As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it. With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy."

Flint's wife, Brenda, also reflected on her grief in the wake of her husband's sudden passing.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she wrote in a Nov. 29 Facebook post. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

In addition to his closest friends and family, Flint's manager Brenda Cline, also honored his legacy.

"I've tried several times today to make a post, but you can't comment on what you can't process," she wrote in a Nov. 27 Facebook post alongside a photo of the two. "The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artist management contract. That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership. Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."

"We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday," she continued. "Jake has a million friends and I'm not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers- it's all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake's precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever."

His cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

