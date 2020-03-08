DaBaby

DaBaby Apologizes After Video Appears to Show Him Hitting Female Fan

"I do sincerely apologize, I do. I am very sorry that there was a female at the other end of the flashlight on the phone," he said on Instagram Sunday

DaBaby performs onstage
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper DaBaby apologized Sunday after a video surfaced of him appearing to hit a fan at his Saturday night concert in Florida.

The video seems to show DaBaby hitting a woman who was holding her phone, with the flash on, very close to his face.

The incident at a Tampa Bay area venue went viral, and DaBaby quickly came under fire on social media.

In a series of Instagram stories, DaBaby apologized for hitting the woman, whose identity is currently unknown, and tried to explain what happened.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

