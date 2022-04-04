DaBaby Asks Women to Undress During Controversial Pre-Grammys Performance

Perhaps DaBaby needs to work on his mea culpa.

Eight months after apologizing for his homophobic comments, the rapper returned to the Grammys for a pre-show performance April 2.

While on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas, the 30-year-old told women in the crowd to take off their tops, according to Variety. "I don't discriminate," he said, with the outlet noting he said it multiple times. "Pull your t--ties out if you love DaBaby." Supposedly, most of the women in the audience ignored him.

Fans know it's not the first time he's made controversial comments. During his July 2021 set at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby fired insults at women as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

"[If] you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks," he said, "then put a cellphone light in the air."

"Fellas," he later added, "if you ain't suck a n---a dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up."

Following the backlash, DaBaby issued a statement on Twitter.

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody," he wrote July 27. "So my apologies But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa slammed her "Levitating" collaborator. "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments," she said at the time. "I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."