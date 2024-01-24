Dana Carvey's son Dex Carvey's cause of death determined

This article originally appeared on E! Online

More details have been shared about Dex Carvey's sudden passing.

Dana Carvey's 32-year-old son died Nov. 15 at his home in the L.A. area. At the time, the "Saturday Night Live" alum said that Dex died of an accidental drug overdose.

While officials initially listed his cause of death as "deferred," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now revealed his official cause of death as fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine toxicity. His death was ruled an accident.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No other additional factors contributed to Dex's passing, according to the medical examiner.

In November, Dana and wife Paula Zwagerman paid tribute to their eldest child, who had also pursued a career in comedy.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement Nov. 16. "Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose."

The "Wayne's World" actor said that Dex "packed a lot" into his 32 years of life.

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

"He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately," they continued. "It's not exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee."

Dana and Paula ended their note with a message to other families battling substance use.

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction," the pair added, "you are in our hearts and prayers."

After followers and friends — including Kenan Thompson and Molly Shannon — shared their condolences, Dana spoke out to thank his inner circle for their immense support.

"My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words."