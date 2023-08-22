Dancers suing Lizzo committed to additional tour dates even after alleged harassment, documents say

Three dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo committed to additional tour dates after the alleged harassment occurred, according to documents obtained by NBC News on Tuesday.

Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams each re-signed for a third leg of Lizzo's tour in early April, according to a signed agreement and an email.

A contract signed April 11 showed David and Williams agreed to remain on retainer for the singer's international shows through July 31. An email dated April 4 states that a representative for Rodriguez accepted an agreement for the same dates.

Marty Singer, an attorney for Lizzo, said in a statement Tuesday that the plaintiffs' complaints included a “range of factual inaccuracies.”

“Clearly, even at this early stage of the process, their case has been irreparably damaged,” Singer said.

The dancers' attorneys, Ron Zambrano and Neama Rahmani, said Tuesday that they were confident in the dancers' suit and that the contract agreements do not change the facts of the lawsuit.

