‘Dancing with the Stars' crowns season 33 winners

"Dancing with the Stars" has crowned its new cha-cha-champs.

After the five remaining celebrities performed live with their partners for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, "The Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei and pro partner Jenna Johnson emerged as the winners of season 33 in the Nov. 26 finale. The pair defeated Olympian Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, who came in second place.

“I feel like Jenna deserves this fully and this is all for her,” Graziadei said as they accepted the coveted prize, named in honor of late judge Len Goodman. “It means everything. This whole experience has been unbelievable. Ilona, you have been amazing this season, I love you."

Season 32 champs Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy reunited to hand over the trophy, which, as the cohosts noted, means the Mirrorball will stay in the same home, as Johnson and Chmerkovskiy were married in 2019. Johnson previously won in 2009 with Donny Osmond and in 2011 with Hines Ward.

As for this year, the 2024 finale also featured NFL alum Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, who came in fifth, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in fourth and actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong in third.

For the second consecutive year, none of the five remaining couples were eliminated during the semifinals, meaning the viewers’ votes were carried over to the finale along with the scores from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Going into the final episode, Kinney and Armstrong were neck-and-neck with Graziadei and Johnson, as each couple had earned a score of 58.

Elsewhere during the broadcast, eliminated finalists from throughout the season returned to the ballroom for an epic performance, including rumored love interests Jenn Tran and her partner Sasha Farber.

Model Brooks Nader and dance pro Gleb Savchenko — who have fueled speculation of their own amid their on-and-off romance — also joined their fellow competitors on the dance floor after Savchenko teased their reunion earlier this month.

“We’re dancing together for the finale,” he told E! News Nov. 18. “All of the couples from this season are coming back and we’re performing a dance, so we had some creative meetings that went over costumes and the music and choreography.”

