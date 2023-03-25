There's magic in the air for Daniel Radcliffe.

The "Harry Potter" star and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, are expecting their first child together, the actor's rep confirmed to E! News on March 25.

The news comes as the pair, who have been dating for over a decade were recently photographed during a New York City outing, where Darke's visible baby bump could be seen underneath her black hoodie.

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, first sparked romance rumors after starring together in the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings," and have since kept their relationship strong. In fact, one of the strong pillars of their relationship is how they're able to be themselves around each other.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in," Radcliffe said in a 2020 interview with Metro. "It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!'"

Love Lives of Harry Potter Stars

As for his future family, the actor previously told Newsweek he would love for them to avoid a life in the spotlight.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets," he said last October. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

But for right now, Radcliffe is content with his "really nice life."

"I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much," he told People in March 2022. "We're really happy."