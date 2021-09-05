Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel is introducing another boy to the world.

The 40-year-old "Boy Meets World" star took to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5 to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Jensen Karp.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She revealed in the post her newborn son's name is Keaton Joseph Karp, and he was born on Sunday, Aug. 29, which has special significance for the family.

"On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world," Danielle captioned the photo. "He was born on his deceased grandfather's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old."

The post included several photos of the couple's 2-year-old son, Adler Lawrence Karp, including a cute image of Adler holding his little brother and wearing a cape.

2021 Celebrity Babies

"Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us," Fishel continued. "Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do."

The actress, known for playing Topanga on "Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World," announced the pregnancy with an Instagram post on May 5, which also marked her 40th birthday.

"I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2," she wrote in part at the time.

Back in June 2019, the couple welcomed Adler four weeks earlier than expected after fluid was discovered in his lungs. He spent three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"The thing I learned very quickly about the NICU is no one's in a rush," Fishel told E!'s Daily Pop in October 2019. "The baby is dictating and that's the way it should be."

Fishel and Karp, a radio personality and TV producer, tied the knot in November 2018. Earlier this year, he made surprising headlines of his own when he claimed on social media to have found two sugar-coated shrimp tails in his bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.