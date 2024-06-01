Dax Shepard jokes this Taylor Swift hit was written about him

Dax Shepard gave a passionate performance of “Wildest Dreams” for his daughter while they attended one of Taylor Swift’s recent “Eras Tour” shows.

Decked out in friendship bracelets and a pink T-shirt, Shepard dramatically sang along with Swift, complete with over-the-top gestures like clutching his chest or punching his fist in the air.

But his passion comes from a genuine place, according to the caption of his video, posted May 31.

“It’s not terribly well known, but @taylorswift wrote her song ‘Wildest Dreams’ about me years ago (‘He’s so bad, but does it so well’ — duh),” he wrote.

In addition to skepticism from dedicated Swifties, Shepard wrote he's also had a hard time convincing his daughter.

“I have tried to explain this to my daughter, but she has remained skeptical. I think the fact that TS played it at the show we attended says it all. I present this video and rest my case,” he wrote. (“Wildest Dreams” has notably been a mainstay of the “Eras Tour” setlist since it kicked off in March 2023.)

Shepard shares two daughters with his wife, Kristen Bell — Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.

Shepard didn’t specify which “Eras Tour” show he attended. Swift has recently performed in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon and Madrid to kick off the European leg of her record-breaking tour.

He also didn't specify who was behind the camera while he sang along at Swift's show.

Shepard and Bell, who previously described themselves as “fiercely territorial” about their family to TODAY Parents, famously do not share photos of their children's faces.

But that doesn't mean they aren't honest about their experiences as parents. Sometimes, they've been thought to be too honest.

In addition to candid comments about sobriety, anxiety and depression from the couple, Shepard has also revealed that he lets his daughters' watch him poop

“The girls start coming in and out,” Shepard said on his “Armchair Expert” podcast in March. “They sit and talk to me, like a foot away from me, and it’s terrible in there.”

