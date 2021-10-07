Diplo

Diplo Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday said they were "reviewing allegations that stem from an October 2020 police report" made about the DJ

By David K. Li and Diana Dasrath | NBC News

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Diplo, the DJ and producer accused of posting revenge porn, called himself the victim of an "obsessed fan" in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is now mulling possible criminal charges against Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, after a woman accused him of distributing sexually explicit videos of her without her consent.

"This is so frustrating and embarrassing," Diplo wrote in the Instagram post. "I am not this person and I won't be extorted by anyone no matter how stinging the press can be."

