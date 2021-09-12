‘Doctor Who' Actor Tanya Fear Reported Missing 3 Days Ago, Manager Confirms

British actor Tanya Fear was reported missing on Thursday by her family after last being seen in Los Angeles, where she's been living for the past two months.

Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, confirmed the news via phone to TODAY on Sunday, three days after she first went missing. He told TODAY he last spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss work, and she was fine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It was a shock to me,” Cole said of her disappearance.

Los Angeles police confirmed to TODAY that they completed a missing persons report on Sept. 9 for Fear but have no further information at this time.

Cole told TODAY that she's been living in Hollywood, near music venue Hollywood Bowl. In recent months, she's been trying out stand-up comedy, and it had been going well with her building a following.

Across social media, friends and fans have been raising awareness of Fear’s disappearance in order to get more information using the hashtag, “#FindTanyaFear.”

Author Bolu Babalola shared a missing poster for Fear on Twitter, writing, “My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021.”

My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT❤ pic.twitter.com/dmqwKdOlSh — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021

"If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear," the tweet read. "Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT."

In a tweet shared hours later in the same thread, Babalola shared some additional details, adding, “On the day she went missing her hair was natural, in its afro state.”

On the day she went missing her hair was natural, in its afro state — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021

A fan page for “Doctor Who” also retweeted the missing person poster for Fear, writing, “Missing Person alert: Tanya Fear who played Jade in #DoctorWho ‘Arachnids In The UK’ went missing on 9/9/2021.”

Missing Person alert: Tanya Fear who played Jade in #DoctorWho ‘Arachnids In The UK’ went missing on 9/9/2021. [with thanks to @BadWilf for the heads up]. https://t.co/v0qS3J8OYN — Doctor Who Online (@DrWhoOnline) September 12, 2021

Fear is best known for her portrayal of Dr. Jade McIntyre in a 2018 episode of the television series “Doctor Who,” as well as Nina in the 2016 movie “A Moving Image” and Harlow in 2013’s “Kick-Ass 2.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: