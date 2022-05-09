Dolly Parton is Headlining a TikTok Musical — About Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

Singing legend and national treasure Dolly Parton is set to headline her first TikTok musical and it's all in support of another fan favorite: Taco Bell's Mexican pizza.

The Mexican pizza is returning to the Taco Bell menu after a roughly year-and-a-half hiatus, during which fans -- including Doja Cat -- lobbied hard on the internet for its return.

Parton announced the musical on her Instagram Monday. "I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell #tacobellpartner," she wrote. The accompanying photo showed her script, with the musical's tagline "Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind."

When the fast food chain pulled the Mexican pizza off its menu in late 2020, people took to social media to share their displeasure en masse.

Parton was apparently among them. In a January interview with Insider, she revealed that she is a huge Taco Bell fan and plugged the Mexican pizza specifically as something that should be brought back.

In March, TikTok star Victor Kunda posted a wildly popular video imagining what a Mexican pizza musical would look like, based on Doja Cat's equally popular video of her singing a catchy jingle and lamenting the Mexican pizza's demise.

Back in April, Taco Bell announced that it would be bring back the dish after all the internet lobbying.

In its statement announcing the Mexican pizza's return, it also announced that it was working with Doja Cat, whom it called “the voice of the Taco Bell people,” to break the news to fans on her TikTok and Twitter.

The Mexican pizza will hit menus May 19, and the musical will premiere on TikTok on May 26th, Taco Bell revealed in its own funny TikTok.