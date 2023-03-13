Drake to Play Two Shows at TD Garden This Summer

Drake is bringing his "It's All a Blur" tour to Boston this summer, with two shows set for the TD Garden.

The tour is the Grammy-award winner's first since 2018. He will perform in Boston on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

Presale starts on March 15 for Cash App Card customers and the Sprite presale. General sale begins March 17. Click here for more details.

Drake dropped his latest album, a collaborative studio album with 21 Savage called "Her Loss," in November 2022. It was a number one on the Billboard's 200 chart. Before that, he dropped his seventh studio album, "Honestly Nevermind," in Summer 2022.

