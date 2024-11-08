Dua Lipa cancels concert in Indonesia due to safety concerns

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dua Lipa had to make a difficult decision.

The "Don't Start Now" singer was "heartbroken" to share that she canceled her Nov. 9 show in Jakarta, Indonesia, over fears that the stage would be too dangerous for performing.

"I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform," Lipa wrote in a Nov. 8 Instagram Story, "but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging."

And the 29-year-old — who was set to take the stage at Indonesia Arena as part of her "Radical Optimism" tour — acknowledged that many of her fans had been waiting for the concert for a long time.

"It truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all," Lipa continued, "especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta."

Closing out her message, the Grammy winner assured fans that they would receive refunds for their tickets.

"I love you all," she added, "and truly can't wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible."

Lipa first embarked on her "Radical Optimism" tour in November, six months after she released her third album of the same name.

For the "Houdini" singer, her "Radical Optimism" record was inspired by a desire to find the positives in all her life experiences — even the challenging ones.

"It was just so much about learning from every experience, taking everything as a lesson or seeing it as a gift in some way," Lipa told Variety in a May interview, "whether it was good or whether it was bad, and just appreciating that even from some bad situations, something great can come of it, or I can grow to be a better or stronger person from all of it."

She added, "At any moment, life is so unpredictable and people and things can surprise you all the time, and I think a quality of mine that I like — if I can say — is just remaining open-hearted even when things don’t go right and not shutting down and being like, 'This is something that really hurt me and I’m never going to trust anyone in my life ever again.'"