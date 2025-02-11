Duolingo announces death of its owl mascot

Originally appeared on E! Online

Duolingo is saying goodbye to a legend.

The language learning app revealed that its mascot Duo — formally known as The Duolingo Owl — has unexpectedly died for its latest brand marketing campaign.

"Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully," the app shared across social media platforms Feb. 11. "We're aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments."

Duolingo also quipped, "Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know."

The statement also jokingly requested fans to include their credit card number in the comments to "automatically sign" them up for a paid Duolingo Max subscription "in his memory."

Known for Duo's unrequited love for Dua Lipa, the app concluded, "We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa's privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, Duolingo reflected on their beloved bird's legacy.

"For years, he tirelessly reminded millions to do their language lessons—sometimes with gentle nudges, sometimes with sheer, unhinged persistence," a Duolingo spokesperson told E! News in a statement. "But even the most relentless of birds can only take so much. Our app icon reflects this tragic loss with 'Dead Duo.' There is an ongoing investigation that we cannot comment on extensively at this time."

But don't worry, this isn't the end of Duo's story.

"We know no owl as dedicated as Duo just drops dead without a story," the rep continued. "Keep an eye on our social channels as we uncover the shocking (and possibly absurd) truth behind his untimely demise."

The unexpected news of their mascot's death isn't the first stunt their social media team has shared. For April Fool's Day last year, the app announced the bird was starring in its own multilingual four-hour musical, Duolingo on Ice! with a link to tickets to the fake show. The elaborate trailer also included a team of backup dancers with Duo masks and multiple dance numbers.

The app's social media account has also proven they're always ready to push boundaries when it comes to posting.

During the 2025 Super Bowl, they shared a video of a "new lesson" in music, in which the cartoon character since Kendrick Lamar's line "Trying to strike a chord and it's probably a-minor" from his diss track "Not Like Us." And another of Duo crying with the text, referring to the halftime show, "Drake after attending his own funeral on national TV."

For global senior social media manager Zaria Parvez, the chaotic owl embodies the app's mission.

"Duolingo's whole personality has always been about making language learning fun and doing fun things," she told Teen Vogue in March 2022. "Duolingo's culture has never been very buttoned up. We've created this really awesome community where I can post stuff and have a fun banter with commenters."