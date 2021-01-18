Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson Shares 1st Look of New NBC Sitcom Based on His Life

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is bringing his life story to primetime. The 48-year-old actor shared the first look at his new show, "Young Rock,” to Instagram on Saturday.

"Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock," Johnson captioned the post. "I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud. And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s a-- at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10 😂🥃🤦🏽‍♂️"

He added, "I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way."

"'Young Rock’ focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life," a press release for the show said. "From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way."

NBC's website describes the show as a "coming-of-age journey" that highlights some of the "unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that took Dwayne from ordinary kid to extraordinary superstar — revealing he’s more like us than we know."

Who is playing The Rock?

Johnson, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers, will appear in every episode. Three actors — Bradley Constant, Adrian Groulx and Uli Latukefu — are portraying the global superstar throughout the years. The cast also includes Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, Joseph Lee Anderson and John Tui.

Shortly before he shared the first sneak peek, the actor posted a promo shot for "Young Rock," telling a short version of his origin story in the caption while thanking fans for their support a month before the show’s debut.

"From growing up in the wild (and cutthroat 😈) world of pro wrestling in the early 80s to being accused of being a high school undercover cop at 15yrs old because I was already 6’4 220lbs with a FULL Magnum PI mustache and driving my own car," he wrote. "Now of course, I hustled that car from a crackhead for $40 bucks (true story) but my classmates didn’t need to know that gospel 😉🤐"

He went on to discuss his days as a champion football player at the University of Miami. The actor explained that he had a "horrifying" 0.7 GPA his freshman year and was "embarrassingly" placed on academic probation, writing, “but don’t let that distract you from the fact that I was still the hardest worker in the room 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️”

"Yesterday’s headlines are today’s punchlines and I’m grateful to share all the life lessons I’ve learned thru the lens of making ya laugh a little 😂," he concluded.

The actor’s life has been the subject of another recent piece of work. Johnson’s longtime collaborator, Hiram Garcia, put out a book in September 2020 called "The Rock: Through the Lens." The book is a photographic look at his life throughout the past two decades, including many never-before-seen images.

“Young Rock” will debut on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

