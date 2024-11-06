Elon Musk, Cardi B and more stars react to Donald Trump, Kamala Harris election results

Originally appeared on E! Online

Celebrities are weighing in on a new political chapter.

Donald Trump has officially been projected to win the 2024 presidential election over his opponent Kamala Harris, according to NBC News. He will become the 47th president of the United States after serving as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. (He is also the first impeached president to seek re-election.)

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump, who was joined onstage by Vice President-elect JD Vance, said at a campaign party at Florida's Palm Beach Convention Center Nov. 6. "This was a movement like no one has ever seen before. Frankly, I believe this was the greatest political movement of all time.”

“Now it is going to reach a new level of importance,” the 78-year-old continued. “Because we are going to help our country heal.” As the necessary 270 electoral votes to win began to roll in overnight, many celebrities took to social media to share their reactions to Trump's win and Harris' defeat.

Elon Musk wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter before he purchased the platform in 2022 for $44 billion), "The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight."

Donald Trump has vowed to take action on various issues on his first day in office.

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared to her Instagram Story, "I hate yall bad."

Added Glee's Kevin McHale, "Sorry rest of the world."

As for Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump—her parents are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump—she celebrated her family's victory. "No one works harder or cares more about the American people," the 17-year-old wrote. "Congratulations Grandpa, I love you! , the future gonna be fantastic."

Read on for more celebrity reactions to the 2024 presidential election:

Christina Applegate: "Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree , please unfollow me."

Mark Cuban: "Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed."

Ruby Rose: "I am still unmarried if at any point this goes pear shaped and someone needs to get to Australia ASAP."

Devon Sawa: "Well congrats republicans. I hope you prove us all wrong. For the sake of the planet and our children. Truly. This is your guy we all have to deal with again."

Rob Schneider: "THERE WILL BE NO LATE NIGHT BALLOT DROP THIS YEAR… THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN. THIS IS A LANDSLIDE VICTORY AND A MANDATE FOR OUR 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES DONALD J TRUMP."

Sophia Bush: "Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying “But but but at least he’s not a Black woman!” in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken."

Joe Rogan: "WHOLE. LEE. S--T."

Lili Reinhart: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry."

Andy Cohen: "so the election ISN’T rigged????"

John Rich: "WE WIN!! Thank you Lord!!"

Patti Stanger: "I’m so heart broken over this! I always felt good would trump over evil! I was wrong! I didn’t realize how much hate is in this country! The hate for women and the lack of intelligence of maga!"

Stephen King: "There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy."