Elton John reacts to becoming an EGOT after 2023 Emmys win

Elton John is an EGOT winner! The singer hit the major career milestone when his "Farewell From Dodger Stadium" special won at the 2023 Emmy Awards on Jan. 15

Monday night's alright for winning.

After all, Elton John officially became an EGOT winner at 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15. The legendary singer's Disney+ special, "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," won the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special over Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, Chris Rock's "Selective Outrage" and last year's Oscars and Tony Awards ceremonies. 

While the 76-year-old was not at the award show to accept the honor in person, Elton said in a statement to E! News, "I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight."

"The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world," he continued. "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful." 

Elton's husband David Furnish was on stage to celebrate the win, as was producer Ben Winston, who accepted the award on the Rocket Man's behalf.

"He's absolutely fine," Furnish assured the crowd of Elton, "but he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award."

He added, "We did know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He's done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes. We didn't know that it was going to win him an EGOT."

Elton's road to EGOT status began in 1987 when "That's What Friends Are For," his collab with Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, took home the Grammy for Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. He became halfway to the career milestone in 1994 after "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

In 2000, Elton added to his list of accolades with a Tony Award for Best Original Score for his work in the Broadway musical "Aida."

