Eminem calls out Sean ‘Diddy' Combs for Cassie incident in new song

Eminem had some words for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On his new album "The Death of Slim Shady," released July 12, the rapper (real name Marshall Mathers) called out Diddy on several of his tracks including “Antichrist,” in which he appears to reference the 2016 surveillance video — released by CNN in May — showing Diddy physically assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

“Next idiot ask me is gettin’ his ass beat worse than Diddy did—,” Eminem sings, cutting himself off before calling out Cassie by name. “But on the real, though. / She prolly ran out the room with his f---in’ dildo / He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill / Now put it back in my ass and get the steel toe.”

That was far from the only verse aimed at the Bad Boy Records founder as in “Fuel,” he referred to the numerous allegations of sexual assault by Diddy (Six women, including Cassie, have come forward accusing the 54-year-old of sexual misconduct in lawsuits, and he has denied all allegations.)

He also insinuated that the rapper was involved in the 1996 and 1997 murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B. I. G. (Duane “Keefe D” Davis was charged for the latter murder in 2023 and has pleaded not guilty.)

“I’m like a R-A-P-E-R,” Eminem sings. “Got so many S-As, S-As / Wait, he didn’t just spell the word, “Rapper” and leave out a P, did he? (Yep) / R.I.P., rest in peace, Biggie / And Pac, both of y’all should be living / But I ain’t tryna beef with him / ‘Cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D did / And that’s the only way you’re gonna be killing me.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Cassie and Diddy regarding Eminem’s lyrics but has not yet heard back.

Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement in her lawsuit — in which Cassie accused Diddy of rape and abuse — in November 2023, just one day after the “Me & U” singer filed it.

Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security have executed search warrants at the properties owned by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, sources told NBC News

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie, who dated Diddy on and off for about a decade, said in a statement to NBC News at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

While Diddy denied Cassie’s allegations in response to her lawsuit, he later apologized after the video of him physically assaulting Cassie was made public in May.

“I was f---ed up,” the rap mogul said in a May 19 video. “I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry.”

A few days later, Cassie also issued her own statement in response to the video.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but the is only the beginning,” she wrote in a May 23 Instagram post. “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”