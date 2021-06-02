Emma Stone Addresses Rumor She Broke Her Shoulder During Wild Night With Spice Girls

Emma Stone is setting the record straight about the time she slammed her shoulder down and zig-a-zig-ah.

The 32-year-old "Easy A" star visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, as seen in preview footage. During the chat, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Oscar winner about rumors that a mishap during a Spice Girls concert in the summer of 2019 delayed the "Cruella" shoot.

As it turned out, Stone did break her shoulder right before she was to start filming the movie, but the Spice Girls weren't actually to blame, although they were tangentially involved.

"I broke my shoulder in June of 2019, and we were supposed to start filming Cruella like August, or maybe even July, of 2019," Stone said. "And I broke my shoulder in two places. But for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert--that I was on somebody's shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder. And it's not true!"

After DeGeneres expressed confusion as to how a rumor like that would get started, the new mom was quick to agree.

"I wasn't on anybody's shoulders! I'd already broken my shoulder," the "La La Land" performer continued. "I couldn't get on anyone else's."

Stone went on to explain that she did, in fact, see the Spice Girls, but not until the day after she had broken her shoulder. Indeed, she had gone to the hospital before the concert, but the X-ray results were inconclusive at the time, so it wasn't until after enjoying the show that she learned of the actual extent of the injury.

"I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London, and I did go, but the night before, someone had a little house party nearby," she said. "And this was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could all be together and mingle.

"And it was a waxed floor in this house, and I slipped, and my arm went back behind me, and I broke my shoulder. And then I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day, wore one of those little cuffs."

DeGeneres then shared a photo on the screen that showed Stone posing for a pic at the concert with the group.

So, given that she has since recovered, and she was able to see them perform and eventually shot the movie, perhaps going to the performance was all worth it in the long run? We're just thinking out loud here.

