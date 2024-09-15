Emmys: Pommel horse hero Stephen Nedoroscik lands gold with girlfriend

Originally appeared on E! Online

Stephen Nedoroscik left his Rubik’s Cube behind to make his Emmys debut.

The two-time Olympic medalist walked the red carpet at the 2024 "Emmy Awards," accompanied by girlfriend Tess McCracken. The pommel horse specialist arrived at the Peacock Theater Sept. 15 wearing a dapper suit, bowtie and his iconic signature glasses. And by his side, Tess stunned in a strapless black gown, strappy heels and a matching clutch. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

In fact, McCracken has been by Nedoroscik’s side for many recent milestones, from his rise to fame as “the Pommel Horse guy,” to his "Dancing With The Stars" debut with partner Rylee Arnold.

“She’s already out there in L.A. with me,” Nedoroscik told E! News in September, following his DWTS cast announcement. “And we brought the kitty. We got the whole house set up, we’re comfy.”

Indeed, ever since meeting ahead of their freshman year at Penn State, their relationship has been gold.

“I think it's really that we just get each other,” She told E! last month at the 2024 Paris Olympics, revealing that the key to their relationship is, “Being able to have the intellectual conversations, the gymnastics conversations — we very frequently end up having debates.”

As she explained, “Neither one of us gets worked up. We disagree, we go back and forth with our logic, we think about it. And that's really great.”

As for how the 25-year-old and his girlfriend’s relationship has stood the test of time?

“We're each other's person,” McCracken summed it up. “We don't get tired of each other. We don't feel like we need like that break. I think that has really helped over the last eight years — just keep us solid. And it's been a great time.”

U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, known as ‘Pommel Horse Guy,’ will debut in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.