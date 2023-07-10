Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll's team just got a little bigger.

The sportscaster, 45, and the former NHL player, 41, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, via surrogate, E! News can confirm.

The newborn's arrival comes after Andrews previously shared her journey to motherhood, including her experience with IVF.

"For those familiar, you know it's a time-consuming and emotionally draining process," she wrote in a 2021 essay for Facebook Bulletin. "This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old. I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it."

In the piece, the former "Dancing With the Stars" host described how "the entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body."

"You feel like s---," she continued. "You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that's the crazy part. It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish."

However, Andrews noted she wanted to share her story to make anyone else going through the process feel less alone.

"I think that's why a lot of people choose to be quiet about it," she added. "Because maybe we feel as if this is something we have to do, and we don't want to jinx it. On the other hand, we can also feel like we're a failure as females or to our partners. But we are all warriors for going through this! The fertility clinic can sometimes be so full, it's heartbreaking, but we really aren't alone here. You never know who else is going through this; it could be another co-worker or the person making your coffee every day. There are more people than you think."

Andrews and Stoll's new chapter as parents comes six years after they tied the knot in a 2017 ceremony. The year prior, she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. Shortly after her diagnosis, the sports journalist underwent surgery and was declared cancer-free.

Andrews revealed in an interview with Health magazine in 2016 that she'd frozen her eggs a few years prior.

"I had actually frozen my eggs before all this a couple of years back, just because it was all the rage," she told the publication at the time, per Extra. "But it definitely took a serious turn for us."

Page Six was first to report the news of Andrews and Stoll welcoming their first child.