Famed Mexican Actress Carmen Salinas Dies at Age 82

The popular Mexican actress Carmen Salinas died on Thursday at the age of 82 after suffering a stroke that left her in a coma.

The death of the producer and politician, announced by her family late Thursday, made a huge impact in the Mexican entertainment industry.

The protagonist of over a hundred melodramas and films was widely admired for her talent and generosity.

When she suffered the stroke, she was participating in the filming of the telenovela “Mi fortuna es amarte,” where she was playing “Doña Margarita Domínguez.”

According to media reports, actresses like Silvia Pinal and Ana Martin were quickly considered as replacements to play the character.

Salinas leaves behind her only daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, and seven grandchildren: Carmen and Paulina Plascencia Suárez, daughters from her son Pedrito, who died, with Lucía Suárez; and another granddaughter Carmen Plascencia, also her son’s daughter. Also, Viviana, Manuel, Montserrat and Marisol Monje Plascencia.

This story was first reported by Telemundo. Click here to read it in Spanish.